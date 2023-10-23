The Intelligence Gazette
CIA acquisitions, Foreign Affairs Committee, Huawei in France, navy training centre, Moldova fights fake news, lustration in Ukraine
United States
Leadership change afoot in CIA acquisitions office
United Kingdom
Foreign Affairs Committee learns from US intelligence consultants
France
When the intelligence services reportedly tried to ban Huawei
France
Brest navy intelligence training centre welcomes first pupils
Moldova
Sandu protégé to run anti-disinformation centre
Ukraine
Kyiv goes back on its lustration laws
Read this article here:
Set up email notifications for these topics
- 14 North Strategies
- Ana Revenco
- Aneliese Bernard
- Catherine Procaccia
- Centre de formation au renseignement de la marine
- CFIAR
- CIA
- European Union
- FSB
- FSB Academy
- GUR
- Huawei
- KGB
- Les Républicains
- Lori Ann Duvall-Jones
- Maia Sandu
- Meg O'Neill
- Michael Shurkin
- National Reconnaissance Office
- O'Neill Strategy Group
- Office of Acquisition Management
- Olexander Lytvynenko
- SBU
- Strategic Stabilization Advisors
- SVR
- SZRU
- USAID
- William Linder