Intelligence Online
Spymaster
ARMENIA

Split between generations in Armen Abazyan's National Security Service

General Armen Abazyan, head of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS).
Russia is trying to strengthen cooperation between its intelligence agents and their Armenian counterparts as part of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. This is deepening divisions in Armenia's sole intelligence service, the NSS. Its head, Armen Abazyan, a loyal follower of Nikol Pashinyan, is trying to find a path between future reforms and the need to safeguard the service's existence. [...] (657 words)
Published on 23/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

