Intelligence Online
Spymaster
SPAIN

Contested new boss Esperanza Casteleiro reviews CNI priorities

Esperanza Casteleiro, director of the National Intelligence Centre (CNI).
Esperanza Casteleiro, director of the National Intelligence Centre (CNI). © CNI
Appointed after the sacking of her predecessor Paz Esteban, who approved the use of Pegasus spyware to monitor Catalan separatists, Esperanza Casteleiro has begun reviewing the Spanish intelligence service's priorities, despite being weakened by internal opposition. [...] (709 words)
Issue dated 04/11/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

