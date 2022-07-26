Your account has been succesfully created.
AUSTRALIA EUROPE UKRAINE

EU states push for Australia free-trade deal as reward for Ukraine support

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shaking hands prior to their meeting in Kyiv, on 3 July 2022.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shaking hands prior to their meeting in Kyiv, on 3 July 2022. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP
The Baltic states, along with Poland, Sweden and Finland, are lobbying to thank Australia for its contribution to the war in Ukraine by finalising the free-trade deal negotiations Canberra started with the EU in 2018. [...] (222 words)
Issue dated 26/07/2022
French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021. © Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES AUSTRALIA FRANCE 29/09/2021

Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London 

As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]
