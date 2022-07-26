Australia becomes last Five Eyes member to join support effort for Ukraine
The Ukrainian government and its diplomats in Australia have recently been courting the Australian government, which is providing substantial military aid. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]
Weakened in its sphere of influence, France is putting into place a comprehensive strategy to secure its investments in conflict zones. An exclusive investigation.Special missions - In early December, a group of reservists employed by French companies visited Menaka in [. [...]