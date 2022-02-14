Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES RUSSIA TADJIKISTAN

The Intelligence Gazette: Rosfinmonitoring, DNI v Cosco, Russian base in Tajikistan

Appointments, reforms, and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community from Washington to Moscow via Duchanbe. [...] (477 words)
Issue dated 14/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

UNITED STATES AFGHANISTAN TADJIKISTAN 10/09/2021

US diplomat John Ginkel keeps eye on Kabul from Dushanbe 

Away from the tumult in Kabul, neighbouring Tajikistan is a key vantage point from which to observe the Central Asian region. A regional expert based at the US embassy is keeping Washington up to speed with the latest developments. [...]
United States chargé d'affaires John Ginkel, and Colonel Shohiyon Abdusattor, deputy commander of Tajikistan's Border Guard Forces, participated in the opening ceremony for the Okultun border outpost, in 2019.
United States chargé d'affaires John Ginkel, and Colonel Shohiyon Abdusattor, deputy commander of Tajikistan's Border Guard Forces, participated in the opening ceremony for the Okultun border outpost, in 2019.

