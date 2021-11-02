Read this article here:
Bertrand Toujouse, who had been set to become director of France's military intelligence service, has run into unexpected opposition, including that of the French presidency. As a result, he has lost the job to Eric Vidaud, who will take up his duties in September. [...]
French Defence Minister Florence Parly is expected to officially announce Atos and Thales as the winners of the bid for the next phase of the Artemis military Big Data programme, as revealed previously by Intelligence Online. [...]
The DGSE is officially absent from Multi-Int data platform projects being developed by the defence and interior minstries. However, while continuing to go it alone, the external intelligence service is quietly playing a role in other services' projects. [...]