Saudi Arabia's next ambassador to Paris is a low-key diplomat with a past in the kingdom's intelligence services. He will now have to build a relationship with Paris that is taking an increasingly political turn.
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Saudi Arabia, United States
The Shehail clan central to US-Saudi defence contracts
Long-standing partners for US defence in Saudi Arabia, the new generation of the Shehail clan is strengthening its position within the kingdom's key institutions.
The Agencies' Gazette
New Saudi ambassador in Beirut, DGSI in Strasbourg, FIFA World Cup security, US diplo in Europe
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
Saudi ArabiaDiplomat with spy background to drive Riyadh's new Paris-Beirut axis
FranceDGSI seeks to strengthen China capabilities in Strasbourg
US/FranceDCIS representatives at World Cup security command centre
USRubio close ally to head State Department's Europe bureau
France, Saudi Arabia
Riyadh seeking help from French intelligence to track down Hezbollah's financial networks
Pressured by Washington to do more against the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Riyadh has turned to French intelligence in the hope of tapping into its expertise. A discreet meeting between the DGSE and Saudi intelligence was held last week.