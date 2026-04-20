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France, Saudi Arabia
A spy turned diplomat set to be new Saudi ambassador to Paris

LogoSubscribers only By Théo Sou
2 min read Lire en français

Saudi Arabia's next ambassador to Paris is a low-key diplomat with a past in the kingdom's intelligence services. He will now have to build a relationship with Paris that is taking an increasingly political turn.

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LogoSubscribers only 18.05.2026

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Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

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