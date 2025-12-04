The French financy ministry's anti-money laundering unit, which introduced tighter security measures earlier this year, is struggling to contain the fallout from news articles published in October questioning its integrity and links with the United Arab Emirates.
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Faced with an influx of suspicious activity reports and lacking a big data tool to process them, the French finance ministry's anti-money laundering unit in late 2025 asked the banking sector to restrict the number of SARs it files.
France
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France
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After customs intelligence and pending the arrival of the French finance ministry's Tracfin anti-money laundering service, a sensitive and little-known entity dedicated to smuggling networks is also set to move to a building south of Paris.
The Agencies' Gazette
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Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
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Spotlight | France
French financial intelligence in major reboot after Tracfin boss ousted
The ousting of the director of France's Tracfin anti-money laundering unit comes amid manoeuvring to reorganise intelligence gathering at the finance ministry. Battles for influence are being fought between the financial spies, the spearheads of the 'economic sovereignty' so dear to the government.