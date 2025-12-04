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France
Tracfin in crisis mode after damaging media reports

Reading time 2 min
Antoine Magnant, the head of France's anti-money laundering service Tracfin.
Antoine Magnant, the head of France's anti-money laundering service Tracfin. © Teresa Suarez/EPA/MaxPPP

The French financy ministry's anti-money laundering unit, which introduced tighter security measures earlier this year, is struggling to contain the fallout from news articles published in October questioning its integrity and links with the United Arab Emirates.

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The Agencies' Gazette
New Tracfin deputy, London alerts Washington, DRM lawsuit, AUKUS, Kim Jong-un's daughter in China, Beijing's Ukraine silence

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceFinancial crimes office Tracfin to name new deputy director

United KingdomSubtle warning from London to Washington on intelligence sharing

FranceCourt rejects former DRM contractor's compensation demand

AUKUSCanberra affirms wish to open cyber and intelligence pillar to Seoul, Wellington and Ottawa

North KoreaKim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju-ae uncomfortable on China trip

China/UkraineBehind Xi Jinping's silence on the Ukraine conflict
LogoSubscribers only 15.09.2025

Headlines

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Headlines

Ali al-Thawadi, Qatar’s adviser on strategic affairs at the UN headquarters in New York, on 11 September 2025.
Spymaster | Qatar After Gaza, Qatari 'dealmaker' Ali al-Thawadi eyes second win with Iran file Belgium, France, Vietnam Hanoi uses diplomacy and its 'united front' to tap into Europe's AI and nuclear tech China Beijing beefs up strategic coastline surveillance
A view of Rizhao Port in the Chinese province of Shandong, overlooking the Yellow Sea, on 1 September 2025.

Related topics to this article

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