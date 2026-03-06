President Donald Trump has warned Kurdish leaders in Iraq that US funding for security forces could be cut if they do not help US and Israeli war efforts against the Iranian regime.
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Iraq, Syria
Global Coalition against Daesh to meet in Rome
The political directors of the Global Coalition against Daesh (IS) will next meet on 1 October in Rome, Intelligence Online has learnt.
Iraq, United States
HKN Energy emerges as key US asset in Middle East energy sector
While all eyes are on Iran and the strait of Hormuz, Washington is quietly reorienting its energy policy to Iraq's Kurdistan region. Playing a strategic role in this shift is Texas-based firm HKN Energy, which operates several oil fields in the region and is close to the Trump administration.
The Agencies' Gazette
Musical chairs at the ODNI, Tracfin advisers, Ukraine's GUR, Iranian Kurdish forces
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USTulsi Gabbard expands legal affairs office
FranceAnti-money laundering body seeking legal adviser
UkraineOpsec issue at military intelligence
IranKurdish parties move towards a joint structure
United States
With Iran, CIA faces ultimate test in its relationship with Trump
After Caracas and now Iran, the agency once disparaged by Donald Trump as an embodiment of the "deep state", is back in favour. But the CIA headed by John Ratcliffe now faces a far more complex situation with much higher political stakes.
Turkey
Foreign Minister Fidan still pulls the strings at MIT
Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan retains unwavering influence over the intelligence service, the MIT, which he headed for eight years.
Iraq
Pentagon concerned about Peshmerga's slow unification
Washington is keen for the Peshmerga forces to speed up their unification so they can share strategic intelligence against Islamic State. But local alliances continue to hold sway over the need to put up a common front.