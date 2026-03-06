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Iraq, United States
Washington pressures Kurdistan security forces to take part in Iranian war effort

LogoSubscribers only By Fanny Alarcon and Matt Bernardini
2 min read Lire en français
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump. © Alex Wong/Getty Images North America via AFP

President Donald Trump has warned Kurdish leaders in Iraq that US funding for security forces could be cut if they do not help US and Israeli war efforts against the Iranian regime.

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