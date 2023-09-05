EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
United Kingdom United States

Lukoil claims damages from ex-distributors in London and New York

The District Court of New York just accepted a request for discovery, allowing a subsidiary of oil giant Lukoil to move forward with its case to recover assets from ex-distributors. [...]
Published on 05/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Lukoil claims damages from ex-distributors in London and New York 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!