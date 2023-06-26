Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE

French government opposes extending reach of private security watchdog CNAPS to overseas

A confidential French government report is opposed to giving the private security watchdog CNAPS oversight of the activities of private security and defence service companies and security consultants' operating overseas. [...] (338 words)
Published on 26/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
The former head of French domestic intelligence, Bernard Squarcini. © Vincent Isore/IP3 Press/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE 18/01/2023

With LVMH-Squarcini indictment, epic battles that once raged in French corporate intelligence come to the fore 

The charges brought by the French public prosecutor in December in the trial of former domestic intelligence boss turned consultant Bernard Squarcini paint an informative picture of French corporate intelligence. The ex-spy chief's firms, which were contracted by some of France's biggest companies, are now all trying to shed that cumbersome legacy.

Set up email notifications for these topics

