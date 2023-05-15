Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE UNITED KINGDOM

Franck Petitgas crowns London career with appointment as Sunak's adviser

The French banker's new role as economic and business adviser to the UK prime minister Rishi Sunak caps a career in the City of London, where he has a solid network in financial, diplomatic and intelligence circles through the Legion d'Honneur. [...] (472 words)
Published on 15/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Further reading
Alex Younger, director of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, or MI6) from 2014 to 2020. © Andrew Milligan/Pool via Reuters
Spotlight
UNITED KINGDOM 23/06/2021

Ex-MI6 chief Alex Younger carves niche in private sector 

After his post-service pause, Alex Younger, the former head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), is developing his role as a consultant, which will bring him into contact with a member of the board of Huawei, a company the British intelligence community is very concerned about.

