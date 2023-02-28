Your account has been succesfully created.
JS Held streamlining with guidance from shareholder Kelso

Company executives promise further acquisitions are on the cards in London and the US, but some believe JS Held's current round of cuts may be the prelude to a sale by shareholder Kelso. [...] (205 words)
Issue dated 28/02/2023

