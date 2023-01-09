Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Corexalys wins Ministry of Armed Forces' cyber watchdog contract

Christophe Bobin and Valéry-Emmanuel Gosserez's company Corexalys has just won the Defence, security and action in cyberspace framework contract, which will help the Cyber Defence Command (COMCYBER) in the face of growing cyber threats, particularly from Russia and China. [...] (311 words)
Issue dated 09/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

