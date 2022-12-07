Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES

RP Eddy, whose firm Ergo worked for Uber, advises Lytical Ventures, which criticised his former client

RP Eddy, CEO of Ergo.
RP Eddy, CEO of Ergo.
Lytical Ventures has commented upon a court decision against Uber, for whom RP Eddy's Ergo once conducted a lengthy investigation. Meanwhile, a job applicant's experience suggests that Ergo is not reluctant to play hardball on behalf of its closely guarded list of clients. [...] (873 words)
Issue dated 07/12/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

