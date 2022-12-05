Banking on the UAE, Iraqi Kurdistan plans diplomatic office in Dubai
The Kurdistan Regional Government is planning to open a representative office in the UAE as part of an effort to boost economic ties beyond the oil industry. [...]
A request from junior oil company Crescent Petroleum for a US court to uphold an arbitration against the National Iranian Oil Company sheds light on the wrongdoings of Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Iran's former long-standing oil minister. [...]
Masrour Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, is openly spouting his outrage at Bagdad's new oil law, which will impede Kurdish production. He travels regularly to Abu Dhabi, a good place to maintain contact with his current and future investors. [...]
The development of the Iraqi Kurdistan's Khor Mor field, a major project of the region's Jafar dynasty, has recently obtained part of its finance from the US backed Development Finance Corporation (DFC) thanks to behind the scenes negotiations in Erbil and Washington. [...]