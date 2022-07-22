French intelligence community seeks closer contact with justice ministry
France's DGSE is leading a push by the intelligence community to have closer cooperation with - and more information from - the justice ministry. [...]
The CNCTR is publishing its annual report at a time when the French military appropriations' law is being reviewed, and against a backdrop of tensions between intelligence agencies over the control of their methods. [...]
France's defence ministry is hoping to introduce sweeping reforms of the laws governing French arms exports as part of a review of the new military spending law wanted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Despite being on the cards for years, these changes have never got past the legal hurdles their implementation involves. [...]
French intelligence services attached to the defence ministry are hoping to gain easier access to algorithms, data, cookies and DNA samples. Their needs will be discussed at a defence and national security council meeting led by President Macron this week. [...]
While the open letter by former French soldiers warning of "civil war" in France prompted a reaction from the ministry of armed forces and the chief of army staff, the country's intelligence services have yet to respond despite several former DGSE, DRM and ex-DRSD agents being among the signatories. [...]