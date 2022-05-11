Corporate intelligence firms face succession choices
Founders and managers looking to protect their corporate intelligence firms' futures essentially only have two quite different routes open to them. [...]
Using Qwam Content Intelligence's software, French corporate intelligence firm ADIT is marketing its forensics investigation services to French clients with the argument that their sensitive data will be kept in the country. [...]
