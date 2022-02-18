Your account has been succesfully created.
ETHIOPIA SOUTH SUDAN UNITED KINGDOM

UK-funded Pinpoint develops Ethiopian peacekeepers' intel skills

Two years before the Tigray war began in late 2020, the UK recentred its intelligence training focus for the Ethiopian military on peacekeeping operations. Now the British firm Pinpoint will also train Tanzanian and Rwandan soldiers operating in Somalia. [...] (324 words)
Issue dated 18/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
