Guidepost Solutions hires new sleuth for London office

Lee Williamson (left), new head of investigations of former federal prosecutor Bart Schwartz' firm Guidepost Solutions.
Lee Williamson (left), new head of investigations of former federal prosecutor Bart Schwartz' firm Guidepost Solutions.
The former Diligence executive Lee Williamson has been brought in to head the UK team at Guidepost Solutions after a bountiful 2020 for the consultancy founded by Bart Schwartz. [...] (290 words)
Issue dated 19/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

