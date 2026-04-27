China, United States

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, on 30 October 2025. © Yonhap/EPA/MaxPPP

Beijing intends to adopt a pragmatic approach in its relations with the United States. Xi Jinping has signalled his openness to the idea of an official visit to Washington after the US president's visit to Beijing in May.

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