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Iran, Israel
Tehran bombed Israeli 'spy satellite intelligence collection centre' that wasn't

Reading time 2 min
The Emeq Ha'e'la satellite receiving station, in Israel, was damaged by an attack by the Iranian military and Hezbollah on 9 March 2026 (photo dated 2014).
The Emeq Ha'e'la satellite receiving station, in Israel, was damaged by an attack by the Iranian military and Hezbollah on 9 March 2026 (photo dated 2014). © Dan Yeger/PhotoStock-Israel/Alamy Stock Photos

The facility in question that the Iranian army and Hezbollah claimed to have struck last week does not have such spy capabilities. Israeli geospatial intelligence data flows, particularly those from the US, were not affected.

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France, Iran, Kuwait
Researcher tipped to head French Centre on Arabian Peninsula denied being 'agent of influence' for Iran

Amid ongoing US-Israeli operations targeting Iran, the French foreign ministry and France's prestigious National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) have announced their pick of candidates to lead the Koweit-based French research centre. In 2024, a French media outlet accused the frontrunner of being an "agent of influence" for Tehran, a claim the researcher denied.

LogoSubscribers only Information Wars 01.04.2026
The headquarters of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs located on the Quai d'Orsay, in Paris.

Headlines

Ali al-Thawadi, Qatar’s adviser on strategic affairs at the UN headquarters in New York, on 11 September 2025.
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Headlines

Ali al-Thawadi, Qatar’s adviser on strategic affairs at the UN headquarters in New York, on 11 September 2025.
Spymaster | Qatar After Gaza, Qatari 'dealmaker' Ali al-Thawadi eyes second win with Iran file Belgium, France, Vietnam Hanoi uses diplomacy and its 'united front' to tap into Europe's AI and nuclear tech China Beijing beefs up strategic coastline surveillance
A view of Rizhao Port in the Chinese province of Shandong, overlooking the Yellow Sea, on 1 September 2025.
United States, Uzbekistan Little-known US group buys Uzbek state-owned telecom firm for $350m France DGSE's clandestine Action Service hunts for new post-presidential chief

Related topics to this article

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