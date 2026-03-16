Iran, Israel

The facility in question that the Iranian army and Hezbollah claimed to have struck last week does not have such spy capabilities. Israeli geospatial intelligence data flows, particularly those from the US, were not affected.
Read also
France, Iran, Kuwait
Researcher tipped to head French Centre on Arabian Peninsula denied being 'agent of influence' for Iran
Amid ongoing US-Israeli operations targeting Iran, the French foreign ministry and France's prestigious National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) have announced their pick of candidates to lead the Koweit-based French research centre. In 2024, a French media outlet accused the frontrunner of being an "agent of influence" for Tehran, a claim the researcher denied.
Israel
Intelligence wars in the Middle East: ImageSat plays stopgap for Israeli geospatial intelligence
The latest uptick in Middle East strife has left Israel looking vulnerable on a major technical intelligence segment: space imagery. Very recent satellite manoeuvres show Israeli military intelligence working to close that structural gap, despite a flood of US images.
Spotlight | Israel
Israel suffers reduced satellite coverage as Tehran and its allies threaten retaliatory strikes
As the world braces for a potential widening of the conflict in the Middle East following the recent assassinations by Tel Aviv of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr, Israel is grappling with the loss of some of its satellite intelligence capabilities.
United States
BlackSky prepares to go under NYSE knife
At a time when most companies providing geospatial intelligence services to governments from space are stumbling on the stock market, BlackSky is due to announce its quarterly results in a week's time. In addition to difficult relations with its Pentagon clients, it is suffering from setbacks with an international mystery client that Intelligence Online has been able to identify.