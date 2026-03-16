Iran, Israel

The Emeq Ha'e'la satellite receiving station, in Israel, was damaged by an attack by the Iranian military and Hezbollah on 9 March 2026 (photo dated 2014). © Dan Yeger/PhotoStock-Israel/Alamy Stock Photos

The facility in question that the Iranian army and Hezbollah claimed to have struck last week does not have such spy capabilities. Israeli geospatial intelligence data flows, particularly those from the US, were not affected.

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