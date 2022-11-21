DRSD positions itself as French defence big data technology hub
France's defence security and intelligence service has developed a number of data tools that it is touting to other branches of the intelligence community. [...]
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022
Quietly confident that the West wants to avoid an economic collapse of Russia, Moscow is unfazed by the ongoing G7 negotiations on a Russian oil price cap. The Kremlin is, however, privately gearing up for energy guerrilla warfare should tensions over the issue come to a head. [...]
Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online reports on developments great and small in the global intelligence community. This week, we bring news from Ramallah, Moscow, Washington and London. [...]
A video which appeared on social media in late April showing two pilots in China - one of them a foreigner - has revived the question of the training of People's Liberation Army pilots by Westerners, some from France, already reported on by Intelligence Online. [...]
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022