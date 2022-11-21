Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE HUNGARY UNITED KINGDOM

The Intelligence Gazette: access to UK Special Forces, DGSI and criminal records, JIO's new hub, TurkStream under threat and spying on French pilots in China?

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community. This week we hone in on London, Paris and Budapest. [...] (721 words)
Issue dated 21/11/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Photo published on 27 September 2022 by the Danish Defence Command showing the gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. © Handout/Danish Defence/AFP
Spotlight
EUROPE RUSSIA 25/10/2022

Moscow sharpens its strategy as energy war looms 

Quietly confident that the West wants to avoid an economic collapse of Russia, Moscow is unfazed by the ongoing G7 negotiations on a Russian oil price cap. The Kremlin is, however, privately gearing up for energy guerrilla warfare should tensions over the issue come to a head. [...]
UNITED STATES FRANCE PALESTINE RUSSIA UNITED KINGDOM 05/09/2022

The Intelligence Gazette: the Preventive Security's concerns in Palestine, US-Ukraine intelligence-sharing under threat, UK Joint Intelligence Organisation appoints new China analyst, pay rises planned for Russian investigators 

Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online reports on developments great and small in the global intelligence community. This week, we bring news from Ramallah, Moscow, Washington and London. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  The Intelligence Gazette: access to UK Special Forces, DGSI and criminal records, JIO's new hub, TurkStream under threat and spying on French pilots in China? 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!