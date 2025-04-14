Your account has been succesfully created.
Syria
Syria's private security boom

The security situation in post-Bashar al-Assad Syria remains tense. Syrian forces search for weapons stashes in Homs, on 23 March 2025.
The security situation in post-Bashar al-Assad Syria remains tense. Syrian forces search for weapons stashes in Homs, on 23 March 2025. © Ebu Bekr Sakka/Anadolu via AFP
As a new era of instability dawns in post-Assad Syria, security groups are flocking to the country to offer their services protecting embassies, the media and prospecting companies. A British-Emirati firm claims to have been given a licence to operate on the ground. [...]
Reading time 3 minutes Pierre Gastineau

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

