Spotlight | Israel
IDF deploying top-secret spy balloon programme over Gaza

A tunnel entrance in the Gaza Strip on 13 September 2024. The surveillance balloons deployed by the Israeli military scan underground and are primarily intended to map Hamas's underground network.
A tunnel entrance in the Gaza Strip on 13 September 2024. The surveillance balloons deployed by the Israeli military scan underground and are primarily intended to map Hamas's underground network. © Amir Cohen/Reuters
Intelligence Online can reveal the existence of a top-secret Israeli spy balloon programme over Gaza. Behind the scenes, an unknown start-up called Skypearl, founded by a former Google X employee, is designing the devices for Israeli military intelligence. [...]
Surveillance & Interception

