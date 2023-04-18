Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
POLAND UNITED STATES

Polish GEOINT firm SATIM eyes US market

Mindful of a growing need to monitor vast contested maritime areas that are conducive to clandestine actions, SATIM is trying to sell its synthetic aperture radar (SAR) image analysis tools in the US and Europe. [...] (258 words)
Issue dated 18/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

