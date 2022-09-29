Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ISRAEL

The Tech Times: Anissa Saunder joins CPX, Brian Frutchey leaves Bigbear, Bugsec shakes up management

Whether in SIGINT, GEOINT, OSINT or cyber, we report each week on developments great and small in the world of the technical intelligence providers. [...] (240 words)
Issue dated 29/09/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  The Tech Times: Anissa Saunder joins CPX, Brian Frutchey leaves Bigbear, Bugsec shakes up management 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!