Intelligence Online
GREECE INDIA ISRAEL

Interception specialists Intellexa and Cleartrail use their Signal capabilities as a sales argument

Although Whatsapp has long been the main target of the cyber-infiltration specialists, secure communications app Signal is now getting increasing attention from companies in the sector. [...] (407 words)
Issue dated 08/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

