TURKEY

Secure network specialist DataFlowX backed by Havelsan in Dubai

At the UAE cybersecurity trade fair GISEC, Ankara presented DataFlowX, a brand of unidirectional networks. A true product of the country's public-private partnerships, it is a perfect example of the Turkish defence industrial sector's determination to establish itself internationally. [...] (666 words)
Issue dated 23/03/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
