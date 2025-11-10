Overwhelmed by both the demands of managing new international partnerships and handling strategic domestic issues, Syrian spymaster Hussein al-Salama has appointed long-standing loyalist Shaher Jabr Omran to work alongside him.
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Spotlight | Syria
Damascus facing challenge of securing freshly seized northeast
Having managed to seize vast swaths of northeastern Syria in only a few weeks, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa now faces the daunting task of stabilising this Kurdish heartland still riddled with Islamic State cells.
Syria
Kurds negotiate terms of their integration into Syria's security apparatus
The predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, which are set to be amalgamated into Syria's new security apparatus, recently travelled to Damascus to negotiate their future directly. Their goal is to pull concessions from spymaster Hussein al-Salama, despite ongoing tensions on the ground.
Syria
Syria's spy chief ramps up regional intelligence cooperation
The head of Syria's General Intelligence Service is rapidly forging regional partnerships, driven both by internal security concerns, and fear of Israel's future designs. The GIS has jurisdiction over both domestic and foreign intelligence.
Syria
Pressure mounts on oligarchs of former Syrian regime to pay their dues
Replenishing Syria's state coffers (3/4) – The new regime's finance chiefs are working hard to fill the Syrian state's coffers. Intelligence Online can reveal that the system aimed at making businessmen who got rich under Bashar al-Assad pay up is ramping up the pressure.
Syria
Al-Khayyat clan central to Al-Sharaa's financial hopes
Replenishing Syria's state coffers (2/4) – The new regime's finance chiefs are working hard to fill state coffers. Damascus is now relying more than ever on a family that has impeccable connections in Doha. This is a Syrian-Qatari relationship forged in the midst of civil war, with a very discreet financier at the centre of operations.
Spotlight | Syria
Who is the man who brought Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa before a packed crowd in New York?
On the sidelines of last week's UN General Assembly in New York, the Syrian president attended a summit organised by a prominent think tank, which included a public discussion with former CIA director David Petraeus.
Spymaster | Syria
Ahmed al-Dalati, a shrewd strategist and expert secret negotiator
The recently appointed governor's rise in post-revolutionary Syria has been meteoric. New president Ahmed al-Sharaa has entrusted this former adversary, turned close ally, with the most delicate secret diplomatic missions.