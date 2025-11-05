This article is part of this Series
Crypto networks (2/3) – A group of Emirati sheikhs has been drumming up interest in a "sovereign-asset backed" stablecoin this year. While they have drawn interest from significant investors, the project's link to the Al Nahyan and Al Maktoum families remains uncertain.
More from this series
Read also
Spotlight | UAE, United States
UAE blockchain firm employed Trump associate to realise US stablecoin ambitions
Crypto networks (3/3): Palm Global Technologies reported receiving tens of millions of dollars in financing this year as part of its efforts to launch a sovereign-asset backed stablecoin. To attract more backers, the group has been quietly employing a tech entrepreneur with a history of fleeing troubled businesses.
China, United States
Chinese investor in Trump family's World Liberty Financial crypto group suspected of market manipulation
Crypto networks (1/3): A little-known UAE-based investment fund, Aqua1 Foundation, recently acquired $100m worth of tokens from World Liberty Financial. But industry insiders say that, under its previous name, the group has repeatedly come under suspicion at crypto exchanges.
UAE
Emirati defence groups compete for AI leadership under close US surveillance
After doing an about-turn by opting to develop its artificial intelligence business with the United States rather than China, Group 42 has now broken off relations with all Chinese companies. Washington has also forced it to agree not to work on AI projects with fellow defence giant EDGE Group.
France, Saudi Arabia, UAE
France seeking Gulf money at AI summit
With the great and the good from the world of artificial intelligence heading to Paris for a high-profile summit that begins Monday, President Emmanuel Macron is also engaged in corporate diplomacy as he seeks to obtain Gulf funding for French AI projects.
Spotlight | Bahrain, UAE
Little-known Bahraini Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Khalifa adopts introducer-in-chief role in UAE's family office sector
His networking events have received the backing of key private offices, including royal family-linked funds. But in a sector rife with conmen, keeping their support will mean choosing his friends carefully.
UAE
The Al Nahyan dynasty's young guard rising to key positions in the police, the royal court and the army
The sons of the late Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, one of the most influential advisers of UAE founder Sheikh Zayed, are moving up the ranks in Abu Dhabi. Members of this non-governing branch of the family close to the crown prince are active in the emirate's most strategic sovereign affairs.
Spotlight | UAE
Commodities brokers, blockchain technology and a "scramble for Africa": Inside the UAE's plot to build a multi-billion dollar carbon market
For a year, a team of bankers and digital finance experts have been building the architecture for Abu Dhabi's carbon credit trading system. In December, a new law forcing companies to reveal their ledger of emissions and offsets will see interest in the market peak.
China, France, UAE, United States
Foreign Legion veterans no longer needed to watch over disgraced Binance cryptocurrency group boss
Chinese businessman Changpeng Zhao was finally sentenced to four months in prison for infringing US anti-money laundering regulations, despite his efforts to stay out of custody. He had offered to put himself under house arrest under the surveillance of former members of the French Foreign Legion.