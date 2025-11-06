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Spotlight | UAE, United States
UAE blockchain firm employed Trump associate to realise US stablecoin ambitions

By Matt Bernardini and Michael Sweeney
Reading time 3 minutes
A temporarily installed statue designed to draw attention to President Trump's cryptocurrency policy, in Washington, on 17 September 2025.
A temporarily installed statue designed to draw attention to President Trump's cryptocurrency policy, in Washington, on 17 September 2025. © Andrew Leyden/Zumapress.com/MaxPPP

This article is part of this Series

Crypto networks (3/3): Palm Global Technologies reported receiving tens of millions of dollars in financing this year as part of its efforts to launch a sovereign-asset backed stablecoin. To attract more backers, the group has been quietly employing a tech entrepreneur with a history of fleeing troubled businesses.

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