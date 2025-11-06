Spotlight | UAE, United States
UAE blockchain firm employed Trump associate to realise US stablecoin ambitions
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Crypto networks (3/3): Palm Global Technologies reported receiving tens of millions of dollars in financing this year as part of its efforts to launch a sovereign-asset backed stablecoin. To attract more backers, the group has been quietly employing a tech entrepreneur with a history of fleeing troubled businesses.
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China, United States
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Bulgaria, United States
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UAE, United States
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United States
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