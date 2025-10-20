The Israeli organisation Shurat HaDin-Israel Law Center opposes the International Criminal Court's requests for arrest warrants against its country's leaders. It claims links with the Mossad, which has made the court a priority target.
A handful of pro-Israel former senior Western military officers with intelligence experience have asked the International Criminal Court not to charge Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a discreet filing in the already politically charged case.
The legal debate over whether the International Criminal Court should issue arrest warrants for Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant has seen an intense influence battle between the pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian camps, each backed by organisations sympathetic to their cause.