Intelligence Online
MYANMAR RUSSIA

Vladimir Kazadaev opens doors to Russian firms for defence contracts with Naypyidaw

Documents obtained by Intelligence Online reveal the extent of Moscow's efforts to build trade with Myanmar, where delegations of Russian executives and engineers have flocked of late. Vladimir Kazadaev's recent appointment as Russia's trade representative there is the latest example of Moscow's trade push. [...] (427 words)
Published on 25/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 3 August, 2022. © . Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters
MYANMAR RUSSIA 23/08/2022

Russia and Myanmar move to circumvent sanctions 

Moscow is working hard to establish parallel import-export channels. Russia's ministry for economic development has passed on a detailed request to its Burmese counterparts in return for promises of arms sales and political support.

