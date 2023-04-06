Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
AFGHANISTAN CHINA

Metallurgical Corporation of China changes its strategy in Afghanistan

The Chinese Communist Party has called on its business lobbyists in Kabul to get the Taliban government to take action to protect mining and energy production sites. In return, it is ready to offer fresh investment. [...] (431 words)
Issue dated 06/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

