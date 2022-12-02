Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE KAZAKHSTAN UZBEKISTAN

EDF uses diplomacy and culture to gain ground in Central Asia

The French energy giant has been following the trips of the Uzbek and Kazakh presidents to Paris in November carefully. It is hoping to gain traction on various projects in the pipeline and win new business in Central Asia. [...] (468 words)
Issue dated 02/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  EDF uses diplomacy and culture to gain ground in Central Asia 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!