GERMANY GREECE

Andreas Mitsis plays go-between for Greek military and German arms industry

Rheinmetall and KMW's local partner, EODH president Andreas Mitsis, is hard at work in Athens to secure major land defence contracts for the two German arms manufacturers. But the country's decision-makers are lukewarm about these potential deals, which come as Greece faces budgetary constraints linked to Europe's energy crisis. [...] (546 words)
Issue dated 08/11/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

