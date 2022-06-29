Your account has been succesfully created.
Athens ready to follow Washington's line on nuclear energy

Under pressure from the US, the Greek government led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has instructed a group of Academy of Athens researchers to relaunch the nuclear energy debate to garner public support for the construction of new reactors. [...] (320 words)
Issue dated 29/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
On our other sites
The Rössing uranium mine in Namibia. © jbdodane/Alamy banque d'images
Africa Intelligence 13/12/2021

Botswana and Tanzania lead African charge to cash in on growing uranium fever 

Germany may be phasing out nuclear power but demand for uranium in the rest of Europe and Asia is set to increase, as industrialised nations scramble for sources of decarbonised electricity. In Africa, countries such as Tanzania and Botswana are trying to take advantage of the trend to get their uranium production off the ground and join Namibia and Niger in the select group of African countries that produce yelllowcake. [...]

