Armed with their major anti-drone contract, CS Group and Thales look to break into the Gulf

Now among the French army's suppliers of anti-drone equipment, the CS Group-Thales consortium wants to take advantage of this success. The Franco-Qatari cooperation will intensify right up to this year's football World Cup, while CS is trying to establish itself in Abu Dhabi with its rival MBDA. [...] (388 words)
Issue dated 01/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
