SAUDI ARABIA

Major National Guard support contracts look set to be put on the line

As part of the normalisation of the National Guard, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's officials are beginning to test the waters for the replacement of Northrop Grumman's major management contract with the force. [...] (293 words)
Issue dated 04/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
