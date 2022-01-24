Your account has been succesfully created.
KAZAKHSTAN

Fall of Nazarbayev's sons-in-law prompts restructuring of Kazakhstan's oil sector

The protests in Kazakhstan have had an impact on the energy sector, which has seen heads roll among those close to ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev. Russia's SVR is keeping a close watch on proceedings. [...] (406 words)
Issue dated 24/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Fall of Nazarbayev's sons-in-law prompts restructuring of Kazakhstan's oil sector 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!