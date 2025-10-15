Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight | China, Europe
CCP's Shanghai Party School sets sights on Europe

Chinese President Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping © REUTERS
The Shanghai Party School recently sent a delegation to France and Spain, opening a new chapter in the Chinese Communist Party's parallel diplomacy. The aim is to strengthen the international skills of party cadres and forge links with European institutions that train senior civil servants. [...]
