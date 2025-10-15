Spotlight | China, Europe
CCP's Shanghai Party School sets sights on Europe
Chinese influence and interference in Western EuropeThe Chinese Communist Party has stepped up efforts to spread its influence in Europe. Whether it be through students, academics, "friends of China" groups or cultural players, China's ruling party is initiating new channels of communication coordinated directly by the United Front Work Department. [...]
