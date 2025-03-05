Your account has been succesfully created.
France
French intelligence struggling to help police anti-drugs office

MPs Antoine Léaument and Ludovic Mendes presenting an information report on the effectiveness of policies to combat drug trafficking at the National Assembly in Paris on 18 February 2025.
MPs Antoine Léaument and Ludovic Mendes presenting an information report on the effectiveness of policies to combat drug trafficking at the National Assembly in Paris on 18 February 2025.
French MPs this week began debating a bill aimed at combating drug trafficking. The services' passing on of criminal intelligence to the judicial police is up for discussion. [...]
Government Intelligence

