Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
AFGHANISTAN PAKISTAN

Sirajuddin Haqqani counts on Pakistani intelligence to hold his own against Taliban old guard

Afghan Taliban's acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.
Afghan Taliban's acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. © Reuters
The Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada is trying to loosen his interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani's grip on security, but the leader of the Haqqani Network has the Pakistani army and intelligence services to turn to for support. In return, Islamabad wants help to stop the unrest in Afghanistan from passing across the border. [...] (478 words)
Issue dated 07/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Sirajuddin Haqqani counts on Pakistani intelligence to hold his own against Taliban old guard 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!