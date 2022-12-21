Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

For aspiring CIA officers and geopolitical strategists, new university program named after George H.W. Bush wants to offer inside track

The School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at Johns Hopkins University has a new competitor. Texas A&M University has launched a Washington campus offering a new Master of National Security and Intelligence degree from its Bush School of Government and Public Service. [...] (604 words)
Issue dated 21/12/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

