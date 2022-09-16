Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT TURKEY

Abbas Kamel bets on experienced spies to mend broken ties with Ankara

Egypt's spymaster has devoted his best men to bridging the divide between Egypt and Turkey. Reconciliation has become a strategic matter for both parties, especially with regards to the thorny issue of the Muslim Brotherhood whose members are in exile in Turkey. [...] (396 words)
Issue dated 16/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

