CHINA

Xi Jinping buoys security with new right-hand man Wang Xiaohong

Chinese Communiste Party secretary for the Ministry of Public Security (Gonganbu) Wang Xiaohong.
Chinese Communiste Party secretary for the Ministry of Public Security (Gonganbu) Wang Xiaohong. © Li Muzi/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP
Wang Xiaohong, 64, is expected to play a key role in the next government. The Fuzhou official, the only spymaster to have survived the president's anti-corruption campaign purge, will help Xi Jinping tighten his control over the Gonganbu. [...] (470 words)
Issue dated 27/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
