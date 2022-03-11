Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Spotlight
GERMANY

Bruno Kahl enters final months as BND chief amid major intelligence revamp

President of the German intelligence service, the BND, Bruno Kahl
President of the German intelligence service, the BND, Bruno Kahl © Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
Kahl, who has directed the BND since 2016 but is no longer in tune with his masters, is due to stay in the job for another few months, depending on events in Ukraine. In view of the planned budgets and its internal developments, the BND could quickly establish itself as a European leader. [...] (596 words)
Issue dated 11/03/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/03/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Seen on the screen from left to right are Olaf Scholz (SPD, left), Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis90/Die Grünen) and Armin Laschet (CDU). © Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
GERMANY 20/09/2021

Shape of post-Merkel intelligence fuels debate in chancellor race 

With the issue of national security paramount in the build-up to the federal elections, how Germany's intelligence services will look and operate in the future is beginning to take centre stage. After being skimmed over for years in public debate, every party now has something to say on the matter. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/03/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Bruno Kahl enters final months as BND chief amid major intelligence revamp 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!