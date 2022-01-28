Your account has been succesfully created.
Ivan Bakanov, sitcom producer turned spymaster

Ivan Bakanov, head of the SBU.
Ivan Bakanov, head of the SBU. © Security Service of Ukraine
The national intelligence agency boss, an early supporter of his friend Volodymyr Zelensky's presidential bid and the former head of Studio Kvartal 95, has the delicate task of reforming the SBU, a painful process requested by Ukraine's ally, the US. [...] (827 words)
Issue dated 28/01/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
Further reading
UKRAINE RUSSIA 07/12/2021

Kyiv reviews its troops after alert over supposed Moscow and Akhmetov-backed coup 

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he is determined to defuse the crisis with Russia but is having to devote some of his energy to fighting his new internal enemy, oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. By claiming to have discovered a coup plan backed both by Moscow and Akhmetov supporters, he has been able to kill two birds with one stone. [...]
Police officers stand guard outside the parliament building as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine, 1 December 2021.
Police officers stand guard outside the parliament building as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine, 1 December 2021. © Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a lengthy press conference with selected journalists on 26 November. © Presidential Press Service/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
UKRAINE RUSSIA 29/11/2021

The information war between Kyiv and Moscow reaches fever pitch 

As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]

