Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

The Intelligence Gazette : SVR, Tracfin, Romanian cyber, French prison intelligence

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community from Moscow to Paris and Washington. [...] (531 words)
Issue dated 24/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
RUSSIA CHINA 15/12/2021

State media moguls press for closer Chinese-Russian cooperation in information war 

Top Chinese spin doctor Shen Haixiong is looking to develop ever closer relations with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Kisselyov as Russia and China increasingly feel the need to boost and coordinate the messages put out by their respective state media organisations. [...]
Shen Haixiong (left) and Dmitry Kisseliev signing a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on 11 September.
Shen Haixiong (left) and Dmitry Kisseliev signing a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on 11 September. © Alexander Ryumin/ITAR-TASS News Agency/Alamy

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  The Intelligence Gazette : SVR, Tracfin, Romanian cyber, French prison intelligence 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!